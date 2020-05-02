GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes were missing two of their best defensemen, not the ideal situation when facing two of the NHL’s best scorers.

The holes in the lineup only seemed to sharpen the Coyotes’ focus.

Conor Garland and Lawson Crouse scored two minutes apart in the second period, Antti Raanta stopped 30 shots and the Coyotes ended a five-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jason Demers were out with lower-body injuries.

Edmonton’s lineup includes Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, the NHL’s top two scorers, so the timing wasn’t great.

The Coyotes made up for the losses by preventing rushes with tight checking and by pushing the high-scoring Oilers to the perimeter.

Raanta had his 13th career shutout — second this season — and Todd Dvorak added an empty-net goal to cap Arizona’s second win in 10 games.

Once the Pacific Division leader, the Coyotes dropped to fifth with eight losses in nine games. Arizona played a solid game Saturday against Chicago, but lost 3-2 in a shootout.

Arizona scored early in the second when Garland one-timed a cross-crease pass from Taylor Hall past Koskinen for his team-leading 18th of the season.

Crouse scored a short-handed goal 2:08 later on a shot that caromed off diving Edmonton defenseman Oscar Klefbom past Koskinen.

Raanta turned away a flurry of shots during an Edmonton power play late in the second period and stopped Draisaitl from just outside the crease midway through the third.

The Coyotes sit at fourth in the Pacific Division but first in the Western Conference Wild Card standings. The Yotes are just one point out of second in the Pacific and three points out of first.