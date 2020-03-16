GLENDALE, Ariz — The Arizona Coyotes announced Monday that Owner, Chairman and Governor Alex Meruelo has partnered with Gila River Arena to support the team's and arena's part-time and hourly employees scheduled to work the remaining eight home games through the regular season.

This comes after the NHL announced last week the league would pause the 2019-20 season until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

“We pride ourselves on treating all our staff and players like they are part of our family,” said Coyotes Owner, Chairman & Governor Alex Meruelo. “I value my team members and am committed to making sure that everyone remains safe, secure and part of our great team. We are going through a difficult time right now and how we respond to this challenge will define us. Through our resiliency and our ongoing commitment to our team members, we will emerge from this challenge stronger and more unified.”

“We value all of our employees as they are the heart and soul of this venue. They are committed to delivering amazing guest experiences to our fans and we are equally committed to them. We want to ensure that everyone has the resources they need to continue to stay healthy during this time.”

Franchises and even players around the NBA and NHL have been coming up with plans to help support part-time employees since the postponing of the leagues last week.

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson pledged to pay the salaries of arena employees while the season is suspended. Cavaliers star Kevin Love donated $100,000 to arena staff affected by the suspension and Pistons star Blake Griffin did the same for Detroit's arena staff, among other stories of the same nature.

