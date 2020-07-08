Coyotes advance with 4-3 overtime win over Predators

The Arizona Coyotes advanced in the postseason for the first time in eight years.

Brad Richardson scored on a rebound in overtime, Darcy Kuemper stopped 49 shots and the Arizona Coyotes advanced in the postseason for the first time in eight years with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators.

The Western Conference’s No. 11 seed took a 2-0 lead early in the second period but allowed Nashville to tie it and went ahead 3-2 on Jordan Oesterle’s goal early in the third.

Nashville pulled goalie Juuse Saros late in the third period and Filip Forsberg tied it with 32 seconds left on a one-timer after Roman Josi kept the puck in Arizona’s zone.