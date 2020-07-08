x
Coyotes advance with 4-3 overtime win over Predators

The Arizona Coyotes advanced in the postseason for the first time in eight years.
Credit: AP
Arizona Coyotes' Michael Grabner (40) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Brad Richardson scored on a rebound in overtime, Darcy Kuemper stopped 49 shots and the Arizona Coyotes advanced in the postseason for the first time in eight years with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. 

The Western Conference’s No. 11 seed took a 2-0 lead early in the second period but allowed Nashville to tie it and went ahead 3-2 on Jordan Oesterle’s goal early in the third. 

Nashville pulled goalie Juuse Saros late in the third period and Filip Forsberg tied it with 32 seconds left on a one-timer after Roman Josi kept the puck in Arizona’s zone. 

Richardson won it after he redirected Vinnie Hinostroza’s shot and punched the rebound in past Saros.

