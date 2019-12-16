GLENDALE, Ariz — The Arizona Coyotes have traded for New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall, the team announced Monday.

The Coyotes also received forward Blake Speers. In exchange, the Yotes are sending their 2020 first round pick on a conditional basis, a conditional 2021 third round pick, forwards Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr and defenseman Kevin Bahl.

The 28-year-old Hall won the Hart Trophy (NHL MVP) in 2018. Hall ranked sixth in the NHL with 93 points in 76 games, helping the Devils to the playoffs.

"Taylor Hall is one of the elite talents in the game today; a Hart Trophy winner, a high-end playmaker and one of the NHL's most talented forwards," Coyotes GM John Chayka said in a release. "We are beyond thrilled to add Taylor to our team as we continue in our mission of bringing a Stanley Cup home to Arizona."

The Calgary, Alberta native has six goals, 19 assists (25 points) in 30 games with the Devils this season.

"There is a lot of momentum and positivity surrounding our team this season and Taylor Hall is a critical addition pushing us forward towards our ultimate goal," said Coyotes President and CEO Ahron Cohen. "This is an exciting day for our entire organization and our great fans throughout Arizona as we constantly look to make our franchise second to none."

The Coyotes (19-12-4) are currently in first in the Pacific Division with 42 points as they look to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2011-12 season.