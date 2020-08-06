Arizona Coyotes make Xavier A. Gutierrez NHL's first Latino Team President, CEO

"We want to build a financially stable and prosperous organization for the long term, and our ultimate goal is to bring a Stanley Cup to our great fans in Arizona."

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes named Xavier A. Gutierrez Team President and CEO on Monday morning, making him the first Latino President/CEO in NHL history.

The Coyotes and former Team President and CEO Ahron Cohen parted ways last month.

According to the Coyotes, Gutierrez has more than 20 years of experience as a business executive, joining the team from his position as Managing Director at Clearlake Capital Group, based in Santa Monica. The group has managed more than $17 Billion of institutional capital since inception in 2006.

"I am very proud to name Xavier as the first Latino team President and CEO in NHL history," Coyotes Owner, Chairman and Governor Alex Meruelo said in a release. "This is a historic day for the Coyotes and the entire NHL. I have known Xavier for over a decade, and he is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of business and investment experience."

"We share the same approach to business and his intellect, leadership skills, and strategic mindset made him the clear choice to be our new CEO," Meruelo's statement continued. "He is a leader with tremendous vision and integrity, and I have the utmost confidence that he can help the Coyotes become a world class organization on and off the ice."

Gutierrez previously served as Chief Investment Officer of Meruelo Group, the family office of Alex Meruelo.

"I am extremely grateful to Mr. Meruelo for this opportunity to lead the Coyotes which he loves so dearly and honored to become the first Latino team President and CEO in NHL history," Gutierrez said in a statement. "This is a very special and proud day for me, my wife Jericca, our son Xavi, and our entire extended family.

"Mr. Meruelo and I share the same vision to make the Coyotes a world class organization that is innovative in our efforts to connect with and grow our fan base, continue to be a leader in our community, and develop great relationships with our business partners. We want to build a financially stable and prosperous organization for the long term, and our ultimate goal is to bring a Stanley Cup to our great fans in Arizona. I'm very excited to get started."

Gutierrez has degrees from Harvard University and Stanford Law School. He and his family live in Paradise Valley.