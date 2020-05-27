The Coyotes and Gila River Arena partnered with Vitalant and Streets of New York to host the blood drive on Wednesday and Thursday.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a blood drive with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Arizona Coyotes are hosting a community blood drive this week, the team announced.

The Coyotes and Gila River Arena partnered with Vitalant and Streets of New York to host the blood drive on Wednesday and Thursday.

It will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donors are recommended to make an appointment at online and will be required to bring and wear a mask.

Donors will enter Gila River Arena at the far east door of Gate 4.

Parking will be available in Lot G on the east side of the arena.

President and General Manager John Chayka will kick off the event with a blood donation at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet, forward Brad Richardson and defenseman Jason Demers will also donate blood between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"Patient blood needs have substantially increased now that elective surgeries are resuming across our state, said Sid Lewis, Sr. Director of Donor Recruitment for Vitalant's Southwest Division.

"Every day, patients continue to depend on blood transfusions for surgery, transplants, cancer treatment and ongoing medical needs."

While donors of all blood types are needed, O-negative is always in greatest demand.