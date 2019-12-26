CLEVELAND — Whether it is one-handed catches made in practice or games, his fun-loving spirit or generosity with young fans, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to attract a loyal legion of supporters.

On Christmas, one of his fans received his wish of a Beckham Jr. Color Rush jersey and after an excited exclamation, the young man was reduced to tears of joy as he cried while clutching the uniform to his face.

The viral video caught Beckham Jr.’s attention, and he extended his Christmas wishes to the young man.

“Man, really amazing!!” Beckham Jr. wrote. “Merry, merry lil man! Much luv to u and your family.”

Acquired by the Browns from the New York Giants in the offseason in exchange for safety Jabrill Peppers and selections in the 2019 NFL Draft, including a first-round pick, Beckham Jr. has played through injury for much of his first season in Cleveland, but still has been productive enough earn Pro Bowl alternate status.

Beckham Jr. has turned his 127 targets into 71 catches, 954 yards, a 13.4 yards-per-reception average, 41 first downs and three touchdowns.

Beckham Jr. is second on the Browns to only his long-time friend and former LSU teammate, Jarvis Landry, in most receiving categories. Beckham Jr. has the second-most catches, targets, receiving yards and receiving average among those with 15 or more receiving yards.

Beckham Jr.’s longest play of the season was an 89-yard touchdown reception in a Week 2 win over the New York Jets at his former home field, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and he caught another scoring pass in a 41-24 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Cleveland on November 24.

Beckham Jr.’s third touchdown came in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the AFC North Division champion Baltimore Ravens in the home finale at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Beckham Jr. will end the 2019 season with the Browns when they travel south to conclude this year’s “Battle of Ohio” against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

