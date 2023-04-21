UArizona grad among NFL's suspended players

Stanley Berryhill played four seasons at the University of Arizona, where he was the Wildcats top offensive player during 2020 and 2021 seasons.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The NFL confirmed Friday that Tucson's Stanley Berryhill is among players suspended by the NFL for violation of gambling policy.

Berryhill is suspended for the first six regular season games for the Detroit Lions. The NFL says he is eligible to participate in all off-season and preseason activities, including preseason games.

Berryhill played the first three years of his high school career at Mountain View before transferring to play his senior season at a high school in southern California.

Berryhill played four seasons at the University of Arizona, where he was the Wildcats top offensive player during 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In 2022 he went undrafted. Berryhill signed a free-agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons but was released at the end of training camp.

Afterward, he was signed to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad before being picked up by the Detroit Lions.

He played in four games for the Lions last season, mostly on special teams recording one tackle and no receptions.

