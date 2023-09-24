Everything Under the Shield: Top 5 moments from Week 3 in the NFL

Another Sunday of NFL action is complete, and here are the top five moments you need to know about from Week 3

PHOENIX — Another Sunday of NFL action is complete and it included celebrity sightings, one of the most lopsided games in NFL history, the biggest upset of the season so far and much more.

Here are the top five moments Under the Shield on this Sunday of the NFL's Week Three,

#5: Taylor Swift watches Kansas City beat Chicago 41-10 with Mama Kelce

For about a week and a half, rumors have been rampant that pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are dating. On Sunday, Swift fueled those rumors by appearing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and watching the Chiefs beat Chicago 41-10. Swift also just so happened to be sitting in a box next to Travis' mom, Donna.

Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs 👀



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/o4Qku6eWF7 — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2023

The 12-time Grammy Award winner was also seen on the broadcast Sunday afternoon celebrating Kelce's touchdown catch in the third quarter.

KILLA TRAVVVV 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NNZtiTeIZK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 24, 2023

Swift also walked out of the stadium with Kelce.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

We'll see if the love story brewing between Swift and Kelce will lead to Swift showing up in the Big Apple next week when the Chiefs play the Jets on Sunday Night Football (which you can watch right here on 12News).

#4: Green Bay Quarterback Jordan Love leads comeback to win his first start at Lambeau Field

Jordan Love's first start for the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field wasn't going as planned through the first three quarters, as the Packers trailed the New Orleans Saints 17-0. But then, Love and the Packers flipped a switch, scoring 18 points unanswered to beat the Saints.

In the final 11 minutes, Love led a 46-yard drive that ended with a field goal and two 80-yard touchdown drives to get the win.

Today's win moved the Packers to 2-1 on the season. Next up for Green Bay, they host the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

#3: Crowd Noise at U.S. Bank Stadium causes Vikings to fall to 0-3

One of the biggest surprises of this NFL season so far is the Vikings, who made the playoffs last year, sitting at 0-3. With just 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter of today's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Vikings were driving and converted a fourth down at the Chargers' six-yard-line. However, the ensuing celebration by Vikings fans at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis made it so quarterback Kirk Cousins could not hear the play call from head coach Kevin O'Connell.

The confusion caused the Vikings to waste 23 seconds. On the ensuing play, Cousins threw toward tight end T.J. Hockenson, but the ball was tipped and then intercepted and the Chargers came out victorious.

The Vikings will look to get their first win of the season next Sunday when they travel to take on the Carolina Panthers.

#2: Cardinals pull biggest upset of NFL season so far, beat Cowboys 28-16

Right here in the Valley, the Arizona Cardinals pulled off the most surprising win of the day. Despite entering the game as double-digit underdogs, the Cardinals got their first win under head coach Jonathan Gannon by beating the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cardinals rushing attack led the way with 222 yards, Arizona's first time running for more than 200 yards since 2021, and the most yards they have rushed for in a game since 2020 when they ran for 261 yards, which also came against the Cowboys.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs led a clutch fourth-quarter drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Hollywood Brown and safety Kyzir White sealed the win with an interception of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

Arizona's tough slate to start the season continues next week, as they travel to take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1:25 p.m.

#1: Dolphins beat Broncos by 50!

The top moment of this football Sunday happened in South Florida as the Miami Dolphins celebrated their home opener by demolishing the Denver Broncos 70-20 in one of the most lopsided NFL games ever.

And it was a record-breaking day for the Dolphins. Their 70 points was a franchise record. They could have broken an NFL record with a field goal at the end of the game, but head coach Mike McDaniels, who is from Colorado and was once a ball boy for the Broncos, instead decided to kneel out the clock. The Dolphins are the first team to score 70 points in a game in the Super Bowl era (since 1966). They also had an NFL record 726 yards of offense (and were the 2nd team in NFL history to eclipse the 700-yard mark along with the 1951 Los Angeles Rams) and are the first team in NFL history with five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in the same game.

We got a CONGA LINE at @HardRockStadium 😂.



Reply with a 🐬 to join the line! #EasyToCelebrate pic.twitter.com/tXH5YEGU2D — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2023

The Dolphins are now 3-0 and have a huge game next Sunday against their AFC East rival, the Buffalo Bills.