Kansas City Chiefs win 2023 Super Bowl

A historic Super Bowl matchup became an action-packed affair.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl LVII champions.

With a final score of 38-35, the Chiefs won the NFL championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs won the Lombardi trophy for the second time in four years.

The Chief's kicker secured a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left on the clock.

Mahomes bounced back nicely after hobbling off the field late in the second quarter. He appeared to re-aggravate an ankle injury that’s been bothering him throughout the playoffs.

The veteran QB still had a good performance completing 17 of 22 passes for 161 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Eagles had a 24-14 halftime lead, but the Chiefs responded with a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter to pull within 24-21. Philadelphia pushed ahead 27-21 with 1:45 left in the third after Jake Elliott made a 33-yard field goal.

Meanwhile, players from both teams have been struggling to keep their footing on a slippery playing surface, leading several to change their cleats.

The Philadelphia Eagles wasted little time taking a lead.

Hurts ran for a 1-yard touchdown to cap an efficient opening drive that traveled 75 yards on 11 plays. DeVonta Smith was Hurts’ favorite target on the drive, catching three passes for 41 yards.

The Eagles are the first team to take the opening kickoff in the Super Bowl and drive for a touchdown on offense since Super Bowl 32 when the Green Bay Packers did it against the Denver Broncos 25 years ago.