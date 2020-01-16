The matchup is TBD but the time and the location are set.

Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 4:30 p.m. for Arizona viewers.

The game will be played in Miami Games, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins call that stadium home.

The matchup will either be the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers from the NFC facing the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tennessee Titans from the AFC.

The conference championship games will be held Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are performing the halftime show and Demi Lovato is singing the national anthem.

RELATED: Demi Lovato to perform national anthem at Super Bowl LIV

RELATED: You can win a trip to Super Bowl LIV by giving blood now