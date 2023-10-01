What day is Super Bowl LVII in Arizona?

Mark your calendars, Super Bowl LVII is coming to Glendale, Arizona.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — NFL fans, mark your calendars for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, the date for Super Bowl LVII.

All eyes will descend on the Valley as the NFL crowns its champion for the 2022 season.

From athletes to celebrities alike, the pop culture and sports worlds will collide and call Arizona home, at least for a week. The Valley will be filled with parties, events and more for the days leading up to the Big Game.

If you're making your way down to State 48 for the game, 12News will be your source for all things Super Bowl.

Be sure to visit 12news.com/superbowl for all the latest coverage and updates surrounding Super Bowl LVII.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Game day details:

Kickoff : 4:30 p.m. (MST)

: 4:30 p.m. (MST) Stadium Gates open : 12:30 p.m. (MST)

: 12:30 p.m. (MST) Location: State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale

More Super Bowl headlines

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12Sports on YouTube