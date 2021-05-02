Valley neurologist will work at Super Bowl for the third time

One of Arizona’s premier brain injury doctors will travel to Tampa Bay to bring his expertise to the sports world’s biggest stage.

TAMPA, Fla. — Dr. Javier Cardenas has worked on the sidelines for three Super Bowls. He’s the Director of Concussion and Brain Injury at the Barrow Neurological Institute.

Cardenas says players are generally cooperative when undergoing concussion protocols, even if it means being pulled from the game.

“There is almost never push and pull,” Dr. Cardenas said. “Yes, of course they want to play. But this process is a collaboration between the NFL and player’s association.”

Concussion protocols were established during negotiations between the player’s union and the NFL. Over the years, Cardenas says the culture has changed and players understand the dangers of concussions.

When Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed signs of concussion in a playoff game three weeks ago, he dutifully exited the field. Cardenas says that’s a sign of where the NFL is at today.

Cardenas reminds young athletes that players have even been pulled from the Super Bowl if they show signs of brain injury.

“Whether they (high school athletes) say ‘we have a big rivalry game coming up’ or the state championships, what I remind them is that even in the biggest game of the world, we are removing athletes from play,” Cardenas said.