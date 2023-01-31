Valley Metro offering free rides to Super Bowl events

Visitors planning to travel to Hance Park or the Phoenix Convention Center for Super Bowl events can take a free ride on the light rail.

PHOENIX — Valley Metro is offering free rides on the light rail to travelers planning to attend Super Bowl events in downtown Phoenix.

The public transit service said anyone who downloads the NFL OnePass app can get on the light rail for free on the days leading up to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

After downloading the app, users must then also download a QR code in the "rewards" section of the NFL OnePass app. This QR Code serves as a valid light rail fare for the following Super Bowl events:

Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center, Feb. 4 – 5 and 9 – 11.

Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park, Feb. 9 – 12.

The QR code must be presented to a Valley Metro fare inspector if requested. The QR code is valid for one adult passenger or a family traveling together.

Tickets purchased for upcoming Super Bowl events at Footprint Center also serve as a valid light rail fare.

The Valley Metro light rail route extends from Dunlap Avenue in Phoenix to Gilbert Road in Mesa. The route passes through downtown Mesa, the ASU Tempe campus, and Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

When Arizona last hosted the Super Bowl in 2015, Valley Metro reported serving about 126,000 passengers on the Saturday before the Big Game.

“This program will make transit that much more convenient and easy-to-use for our many residents and visitors, many of whom are visiting the Valley for the first time,” said Phoenix Councilmember Laura Pastor in a statement.

