Extra flights are coming to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII

United and American Airlines are adding 10 extra flights each to help fans get to the Valley for the Big Game.

PHOENIX — Are you coming to Arizona from out of state for the Big Game? You're in luck. Multiple airlines are adding extra flights to and from Phoenix to help ease potential travel troubles.

Both United and American Airlines have added 10 extra flights each to help fans get to where they're going ahead of the upcoming sporting events.

American Airlines will be flying two additional Airbus A321 flights to Phoenix on Feb. 9, 10, and 11. After the game, fans can book two added Airbus A321 frequencies to get back home on Feb. 13 and 14.

United Airlines has added 10 extra flights between Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, including three round-trip flights between Kansas City and Phoenix, and two round-trip flights between Philadelphia and Phoenix.

In particular, United Airlines will add the following flights:

Feb. 10 Two direct flights from Kansas City to Phoenix Two direct flights from Philadelphia to Phoenix

Feb. 11 One direct flight from Kansas City to Phoenix

Feb. 12 One direct flight from Phoenix to Philadelphia

Feb. 13 Three direct flights from Phoenix to Kansas City One direct flight from Phoenix to Philadelphia



12News is your home for all things Super Bowl LVII!

The Valley is expected to draw thousands of people to the Big Game – along with the many events and local attractions State 48 has to offer.

In Phoenix, several events are planned including the Super Bowl Experience where families can enjoy free entertainment and the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Scottsdale will be home to the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the Tailgate Time Machine block party.

In Tempe, the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10 Fans will feature a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.

Meanwhile, Glendale will host the Super Bowl itself, and city officials told 12News Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it

Visitors can expect roadway and parking improvements, top-of-the-line security, and a newly expanded entertainment district ahead – a project that's been years in the making.

