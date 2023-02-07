Traffic will be a nightmare during Super Bowl week. Here's what drivers need to know

Event parking, public transportation options and more.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Gridlock might be a strong word, but with up to a million people visiting the Valley for Super Bowl LVII and dozens of street closures planned, it's going to be a mess out there on Super Bowl weekend.

The Big Game will be played in Glendale, but downtown Phoenix will be home to NFL headquarters and the many events leading up to the Super Bowl.

And in Scottsdale: parties galore.

What we're saying is, nearly the entire Valley will be impacted by traffic and road closures. Here's what you need to know:

Phoenix

Ditch your car if you're heading to downtown Phoenix because a lot of roads will be closed.

If you want to park, here's a map with parking options and ways to pay ahead of time.

Phoenix road closures

Taylor Street: 2nd Street - 3rd Street (through Feb. 13)

2nd Street - 3rd Street (through Feb. 13) 2nd Street: Taylor Street - Van Buren Street (through Feb. 13)

Taylor Street - Van Buren Street (through Feb. 13) 3rd Street: Fillmore Street - Taylor Street (through Feb. 13)

Fillmore Street - Taylor Street (through Feb. 13) 3rd Street: Taylor Street - Van Buren Street (through Feb. 13)

Taylor Street - Van Buren Street (through Feb. 13) 2nd Street: Monroe Street - Van Buren (through Feb. 14)

Monroe Street - Van Buren (through Feb. 14) 3rd Street: Monroe Street - Van Buren Street (through Feb. 14)

Monroe Street - Van Buren Street (through Feb. 14) 5th Street: Monroe Street - Washington Street (through Feb. 14)

Monroe Street - Washington Street (through Feb. 14) 5th Street: Monroe Street - Van Buren Street (through Feb. 14)

Monroe Street - Van Buren Street (through Feb. 14) Monroe Street: 2nd Street - 7th Street (through Feb. 14)

2nd Street - 7th Street (through Feb. 14) 2 nd Street: Washington Street - Monroe Street (through Feb. 14)

Washington Street - Monroe Street (through Feb. 14) 3rd Street: Washington Street - Monroe Street (through Feb. 14)

Washington Street - Monroe Street (through Feb. 14) 3rd Street: Washington Street - Jefferson Street (through Feb. 13)

Washington Street - Jefferson Street (through Feb. 13) Polk Street: 2nd Street - 1st Street (through Feb. 13)

Hance Park event

The Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park expects a large number of visitors, so expect delays in the area

Glendale

City of Glendale officials said managing traffic flow will be one of their greatest challenges. They are warning Valley residents to buckle up ahead of the big game.

In an effort to ease congestion during the Super Bowl festivities, public transportation will be emphasized for football fans. Valley Metro will be monitoring traffic flows and said they will add up to 11 more trains when needed, to help with capacity. Valley Metro also plans to bring more buses to Glendale as well.

Glendale officials said there are normally 25,000 parking spaces available around the stadium. On Super Bowl Sunday, there will be 4,408 spots for drivers to use.

State Farm Stadium parking on Super Bowl Sunday

Glendale road closures

95th Avenue : Maryland Avenue to Cardinals Drive will be closed 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 17

: Maryland Avenue to Cardinals Drive will be closed 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 17 95th Avenue: The northbound right lanes will be closed from Georgia to Cardinals Way 7 p.m.-8 a.m. through Feb. 12

The northbound right lanes will be closed from Georgia to Cardinals Way 7 p.m.-8 a.m. through Feb. 12 Cardinals Way: 95th avenue to 91st Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. Feb 12- 3 a.m. Feb. 13

95th avenue to 91st Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. Feb 12- 3 a.m. Feb. 13 Montebello Avenue: 91st Avenue to 95th Avenue will only be open to NFL vehicles through 8 a.m. on Feb. 12.

Scottsdale

Old Town road closures

The area around Second Street and Scottsdale Road is closed through Feb. 17. Expect delays near Old Town Scottsdale for the rest of Super Bowl week during the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate.

WM Open

Expect traffic and delays in Scottsdale near Loop 101 and Bell Road, where the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale runs through Feb. 12.

The PGA Tour tournament typically draws 500,000 spectators each year.

General public parking with shuttle access to the tournament gates is FREE and available in the following areas:

WESTWORLD (Lot A)

Drivers coming from the east on the Loop 101 can exit on Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., then drive north to Bell Road to 94th street, then into the parking lot entrance. Coming from the West on Loop 101 take the Bell Road exit. The free shuttles from Lot A will operate Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

HAYDEN/MAYO (Lot C – LIMITED PARKING)

WMO recommends Loop 101 drivers exit at Hayden and drive south into the parking lot. The FREE shuttles from Lot C will operate on a limited basis from Thursday-Sunday

SALT RIVER FIELDS (Lot B)

Free parking is available at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick at Loop 101 and Via de Ventura. Shuttles to and from the tournament entrance are available at this location as well and will run Wednesday – Sunday only, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rideshare, public transportation options

With thousands of visitors expected to travel to Arizona from out-of-state, rideshare usage is expected to increase.

Glendale plans to have a designated ride-share location near the stadium

Get FREE light rail passes with the NFL OnePass app

Just announced! Download the @NFL OnePass app and QR code, which serves as light rail fare for @AZSuperBowl Experience events presented by Lowe's @PhoenixConCtr @HancePark. For @FootprintCNTR your event ticket serves as light rail fare. #PHXNewsroom story: https://t.co/0VK9MQQgUK pic.twitter.com/uaRdA2zGbg — PHX Public Transit (@PhoenixMetroBus) January 31, 2023

