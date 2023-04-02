Thousands gather for first day of the 'Super Bowl Experience'

With more than 25 different events, there was something for everyone to enjoy

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — People from all over the Valley descended upon the Phoenix Convention Center for a very unique event held only during the Super Bowl.

It's called the Super Bowl Experience where people of all ages can test out their football skills with a variety of challenges.

“It’s been great!" said Travis Manning from Phoenix who attended Saturday with his daughter. "A ton of activities for the kids!”

There are more than 25 different activities to try on two separate floors of the convention center. From quarterback challenges, field goal kicking, and obstacle courses there was plenty to enjoy.

“It means a lot! Richard Adame says. "It’s something fun for us to get out and do.”

There wasn't just running and throwing for the first day of this event. In one of the two sections, there is a lot of history. The 56 previous Super Bowl Rings displayed with magnifying glasses so fans can get an up close look. Jerseys from players in past Super Bowls including the jersey worn by former Arizona Cardinal wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald during the team's 2009 Super Bowl appearance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Then there's the reason why the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are in the Valley.

The Vince Lombardi trophy. Displayed right in the center of it all.

It was one of the longest lines of the day for fans. Waiting to just get a minute to stand next to the coveted prize and take a photo.

Current Arizona Cardinal tight-end Zach Ertz "signed" for the Lombardi trophy during Saturday morning's presentation where it was brought in from a delivery truck.

Tickets start at just $20 and admission for kids 12 and under is free. You can purchase tickets online for Sunday. However, for the days leading up to the big game and Super Bowl Weekend, tickets will cost $40 for anyone 13 and older.

Super Bowl LVII