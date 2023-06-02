43 agencies, 1 team: The plan to keep you safe during Super Bowl week

RELATED: Behind-the-scenes look at Glendale's plan for Super Bowl LVII



"We have events all over the valley, so it’s good to have us all together, to have a bird's eye view of everything all at once," Kevin Smith, with the FBI, said.



On one property, 43 agencies will be part of the Multi-Agency Coordination Center/Emergency Operations Center/ Joint Information Center.



The idea is to streamline communication by having personnel in the same room to prevent potential miscommunication.



“What this does is it allows law enforcement and public safety, fire, ems, and others, to coordinate our response and be more nimble in our response to things,” Smith said.



The impact could be simple. For example, if a crash impacts traffic, the Arizona Department of Transportation will tweet out an alert. During the week, you may see traffic tweets from multiple agencies to help spread the word.



However, if something were to go seriously wrong, having members of multiple agencies close by could help streamline communication and lead to quicker response times.



Smith said there will be more specialists in town to deal with potential problems.



“Bomb techs, cyber intrusions, you name it, we have experts in those fields,” Smith said.



The FBI said there are no credible threats towards any events this week at this time.