All the Super Bowl events happening Thursday, Feb. 9

The celebration continues on Thursday with multiple concerts and NFL Honors.

PHOENIX — Super Bowl Week in the Valley is still underway, with t Big Game now just three days away.

There are dozens of events planned leading up to Super Bowl LVII which will be played on Feb. 12 at Glendale's State Farm Stadium.

And the 88th annual WM Phoenix Open kicked off in Scottsdale on Wednesday, with the tournament's first round set to begin on Thursday.

Check out all the events below:

Thursday, Feb. 9

Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park + Jimmy Eat World

Where : Hance Park

: Hance Park When : 2-10 p.m.

: 2-10 p.m. Tickets: Free

Free Clear bag policy enforced.

The Arizona-born rock band Jimmy Eat World will headline the upcoming Super Bowl Experience festival at Phoenix's Hance Park.

Fans of all ages will enjoy a free outdoor multi-day immersive experience in the heart of the Valley with live music, entertainment and local cuisine.

Not the halftime show but close! We're excited to play for the Super Bowl Host Committee in our own backyard Thursday, Feb. 9th on the @Verizon Stage at the FREE Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park.#SB57 #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/rKzjUhs37b — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) December 20, 2022

Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s

Where: Phoenix Convention Center

Phoenix Convention Center When: 3 p.m.-10 p.m.

3 p.m.-10 p.m. Tickets: Adults- $40. Kids 12 and under- free

Adults- $40. Kids 12 and under- free Details: https://www.azsuperbowl.com/conventioncenter/

Deemed "the ultimate Super Bowl Week event with fun for all ages," the Super Bowl Experience features the NFL's football theme park with interactive games like the 40-yard dash, autograph sessions with star players, the opportunity to take photos with the Super Bowl Rings and the Vince Lombardi trophy, and the official NFL Shop. Thursday's session, which runs from 3-10 p.m., includes autograph opportunities with the likes of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook, former Kansas City Chiefs running back Christian Okoye, among others.

Super Bowl Experience at Hence Park

Tailgate Time Machine | Block party

Where: 4363 North 75th Street, Scottsdale

4363 North 75th Street, Scottsdale When: Feb. 8-12

Feb. 8-12 Tickets: Individual day tickets start at $129 and three-day passes are $299

Individual day tickets start at $129 and three-day passes are $299 Details: thehotchickaz.com/events

Scottsdale’s largest outdoor party will be stacked with a line-up of special guests, transporting partygoers to the 2000s! The ‘Tailgate Time Machine’ block party will have everything you need to catch all the biggest events in the Valley including 80 TVs and two big LED screens.

Baby Bash, Paul Wall & Slim Thug will be featured Thursday.

NFL Honors

Where: Symphony Hall in Phoenix

Symphony Hall in Phoenix When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Tickets: TBD

Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL Honors prime-time awards special that recognize the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season.

It will air live at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC, NFL Network and Peacock. Clarkson will be the first woman to host the show.

Super Bowl Music Fest: Paramore

Where: Footprint Center

Footprint Center When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Tickets: Ticketmaster

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest runs Feb. 9-11. Since its inception, the festival has become the premier entertainment event of Super Bowl weekend, redefining and expanding the experience of music at one of the biggest sporting events in the world with exciting billboard talent and cross-genre collaborations.

Super Bowl Music Fest. 2023.



Tickets go on sale this Friday, 12/2 at 10AM MT. Info at https://t.co/2627kHRF5t pic.twitter.com/tXvkNPVUEv — paramore (@paramore) November 29, 2022

>> See ALL events planned for Super Bowl week.

12News SBHQ

12News is your home for all things Super Bowl LVII!

The Valley is expected to draw thousands of people to the Big Game – along with the many events and local attractions State 48 has to offer.

In Phoenix, several events are planned including the Super Bowl Experience where families can enjoy free entertainment and the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Scottsdale will be home to the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the Tailgate Time Machine block party.

In Tempe, the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10 will feature a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.

Meanwhile, Glendale will host the Super Bowl itself, and city officials told 12News Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it

Visitors can expect roadway and parking improvements, top-of-the-line security, and a newly expanded entertainment district ahead – a project that's been years in the making.

No ticket for game day? No problem. Here’s where you can watch the Super Bowl.

The Grand Canyon State is home to some beautiful scenery and spectacular weather, both of which make for great golfing and hiking. The 12News digital team has guides to help make your Valley experience GREAT.

Looking for a more low-key Super Bowl weekend? Here’s an introvert’s guide to avoiding crowds on Super Bowl weekend.

And here are five interesting places in the metro Phoenix area that every out-of-towner should try to visit before departing after the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII