WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the Kansas City Chiefs have represented the "Great State of Kansas" well winning the Super Bowl, but the team plays in Missouri.

Trump deleted the tweet Sunday night shortly after posting it. Yet not before Twitter users caught the president's mistake.

President Trump tweeted that the Kansas City Chiefs represented the sate of Kansas well winning the Super Bowl, but they play in Missouri.

The president sent out a corrected tweet shortly afterward:

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!"

To his credit, he did mention that the Chiefs represented the whole country. It's doubtful that the entire nation is proud of them though, ask San Francisco 49ers fans.

And then there's Missouri, where presumably half the state could be happy for the Chiefs, but maybe the rest of it disenchanted with the league altogether after the St. Louis Rams left to return to Los Angeles in 2016.

Kansas technically doesn't have an NFL franchise, so one could assume many are Chiefs fans. And if not, what better time to hop on the Kingdom bandwagon.

Around the same time he had tweeted congratulations to the Chiefs, Trump's reelection campaign commercial was airing during postgame coverage.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts to play against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

