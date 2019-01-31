ATLANTA — Sitting on the sideline is difficult for Morgan McNeal. Even if she'd rather be out there competing, she's still close to the action.

Morgan is on the Autism spectrum and her mother says she's come a long way thanks to Special Olympics Georgia.

"All I knew is that they wanted tell her story at halftime of this game, that was it," Morgan's mom explained before a flag football game featuring Special Olympics and NFL Play 60.

"When she was younger and she didn't really have sports – she wasn't very social with people – she would kind of sit off by herself in the lunchroom," Morgan's mom described.

Morgan plays football and basketball for Special Olympics Georgia and recently won a gold medal while competing in Seattle.

It was the "best day ever," according to Morgan.

So how could a day get any better than that?

Special Olympics gold medalist Morgan McNeal waits on the sideline during a flag football game ahead of Super Bowl 53. She was surprised at halftime with tickets to the big game.

Chris Hansen

Well at halftime of the NFL Play 60 flag football game this week, Morgan knew she was being honored, but didn't know the surprise that was coming.

She was presented with two tickets to Super Bowl 53.

"We want to take this time to honor you with two tickets, on behalf of the NFL, to the Super Bowl 53 game this Sunday," Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs announced to the crowd.

Special Olympics gold medalist Morgan McNeal is presented with two tickets to Super Bowl 53.

Chris Hansen



"I'm like so happy!" Morgan exclaimed.

For this Super Bowl Morgan will be in the stands, not on the sideline.

Morgan McNeal hugs her mom after being surprised with two tickets to Super Bowl 53.

Chris Hansen



"I'm so proud of you," Morgan's mom said as the two hugged after the big surprise.