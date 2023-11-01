Want to rent out your home for the Super Bowl? Here's what you need to know

Short-term rentals are a popular option for homeowners to make money during big events. But new regulations mean homeowners need to apply soon.

Are you looking to travel while Super Bowl LVII comes to town? Are you interested in providing a place to stay for people flocking to the Valley? With some short-term rental homes running hundreds of dollars a night, your vacation could pay for itself!

Services like Vrbo and Airbnb let you check the value of short-term rental homes in the area before you sign up so you can weigh the benefits.

Glendale city officials expect hotel vacancies to be scarce, even with recent expansions to the city's entertainment district.

"We're very fortunate that we've got great hotels here in the Valley," said Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps, "And, you know, we still expect them to be filled up."

Short-term rentals are a good option for homeowners looking for some additional income, and a good option for Super Bowl visitors as lodging in the Valley gets tight.

Just keep in mind that cities in the Valley require homeowners to register their property for short-term rental before opening it up. Here's a quick look at requirements in some of the major cities:

During 2022, most cities in the Valley tightened their restrictions on short-term rentals, requiring owners to follow stricter permitting procedures.

In Glendale, owners of homes rented out for brief vacations must now provide contact information to the city in case law enforcement needs to reach them for an emergency or disturbance.

Scottsdale, another popular location with the WM Phoenix Open around the corner, has imposed similar terms.

Super Bowl LVII