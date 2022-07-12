What Valley drivers need to know about Super Bowl LVII road closures

The City of Glendale gives a preview on traffic impacts, challenges, and improvements coming for Super Bowl LVII.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Numerous road closures and thousands of football fans flooding into the Valley for Super Bowl LVII will cause headaches for some Arizona drivers as the event draws near.

City of Glendale officials said managing traffic flow will be one of their greatest challenges. They are warning Valley residents to buckle up ahead of the big game.

In an effort to ease congestion during the Super Bowl festivities, public transportation will be emphasized for football fans. Valley Metro will be monitoring traffic flows and said they will add up to 11 more trains when needed, to help with capacity. Valley Metro also plans to bring more buses to Glendale as well.

Glendale officials said there are normally 25,000 parking spaces available around the stadium. On Super Bowl Sunday, there will be 4,408 spots for drivers to use.

During a press forum, Glendale officials gave a preview of some road closures. Here's a list of some of the closures to expect around the stadium during the game:

95th Ave: Maryland Ave. to Cardinals Dr. will be closed from Jan. 29 to Feb. 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

95th Ave: The northbound right lanes will be closed from Georgia to Cardinals Way starting Feb. 5 at 7:00 p.m. to Feb. 12 at 8:00 a.m.

Cardinals Way: 95th to 91st will be closed from starting at 6:00 a.m. on Feb. 12 to 3:00 a.m. on Feb. 13.

Montebello Ave: 91st to 95th will only be open to NFL vehicles starting at 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 4 to 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 12.

With thousands of visitors expected to travel to Arizona from out-of-state, rideshare usage is expected to increase. The city is working to put a designated pick-up and drop-off location near the stadium. The location is not confirmed yet.

Pavement overlay projects, signage upgrades, better landscaping, and camera upgrades will be done around the stadium.

More details on traffic impacts ahead of Super Bowl LVII are expected in the coming weeks.

