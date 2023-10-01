No, the Super Bowl isn't in the Grand Canyon, but you can still visit while you're here

After a humorously misleading tweet from the NFL, the Grand Canyon National Park is reminding visitors that no, Super Bowl LVII is not being played there.

PHOENIX — Look, we love the Grand Canyon, but that's not where the Super Bowl is being held in spite of an amusingly misleading piece of art tweeted by the NFL.

It's a great shot, don't get us wrong! With quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow dramatically highlighted against the rocky desert landscape, and State Farm Stadium shining in the distance, the picture was a great way to usher in Championship Sunday.

But State Farm Stadium is in Glendale, not the Grand Canyon. And the tweet got enough attention for the Grand Canyon National Park to say something about it.

"We hate to break it to you," they tweeted. "But we won't be hosting Super Bowl 2023."

We hate to break it to you @NFL, but we won't be hosting Super Bowl 2023. For tips on visiting the park during your visit to the Grand Canyon State: https://t.co/7pK8TdOMxj https://t.co/3zrP1KUXbp — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) January 30, 2023

It's all in good fun of course, but if you are coming to the Grand Canyon State for the Big Game, now is a great chance to check out our namesake.

The South Rim of the park is about a 4-hour drive up I-17 from Phoenix. If you want to reach the North Rim, that's about 5 and a half hours to circle around the canyon.

With 278 miles of land on the Colorado River and adjacent uplands, the Grand Canyon hosts some of the most spectacular views in the American Southwest. It's also home to the Havasupai Tribe who have recently reopened their beautiful village to visitors.

But... No Super Bowl.

For that, you'll want to head over to Glendale. So if you're sticking to the Valley for the Super Bowl Sunday, you can find a look at local events below:

12News SBHQ

12News is your home for all things Super Bowl LVII!

The Valley is expected to draw thousands of people to the Big Game – along with the many events and local attractions State 48 has to offer.

In Phoenix, several events are planned including the Super Bowl Experience where families can enjoy free entertainment and the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Scottsdale will be home to the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the Tailgate Time Machine block party.

In Tempe, the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10 Fans will feature a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.

Meanwhile, Glendale will host the Super Bowl itself, and city officials told 12News Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it

Visitors can expect roadway and parking improvements, top-of-the-line security, and a newly expanded entertainment district ahead – a project that's been years in the making.

No ticket for game day? No problem. Here’s where you can watch the Super Bowl.

The Grand Canyon State is home to some beautiful scenery and spectacular weather, both of which make for great golfing and hiking. The 12News digital team has guides to help make your Valley experience GREAT.

Looking for a more low-key Super Bowl weekend? Here’s an introvert’s guide to avoiding crowds on Super Bowl weekend.

And here are five interesting places in the metro Phoenix area that every out-of-towner should try to visit before departing after the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII