Super Bowl LVII committee reports a record number of visitors

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee released fan attendance numbers following a week of celebration.

PHOENIX — The numbers are in!

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee said a record-setting number of fans and journalists attended the nearly weeklong celebration of Super Bowl LVII in Avondale, Glendale, Goodyear, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers:

300,000: The number of attendees at the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center and Hance Park

In addition to the influx of visitors, Arizona benefitted from several sustainability and greening events. The Super Bowl Legacy Grant program granted $2.1 million to 50 nonprofit organizations and more than 500 low-water usage trees and shrubs were planted throughout the state.

The Business Connect program estimates closing more than 160 contracts with over 200 veteran, minority, women, and LGBTQ+- owned businesses in Arizona.

