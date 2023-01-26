Super Bowl hotel room rates have skyrocketed. So what could you get instead?

There are a little more than two weeks from the Super Bowl in Phoenix, and prices are high while vacancies are low.

PHOENIX — In two weeks, Super Bowl LVII will kick off in Glendale.



The event attracts glitz and glamour from all over the world. The number of hotel rooms available for the weekend is already starting to run low. What are the prices for the few rooms remaining? Astronomically high.



Prices do change, but at the time of writing, Motel 6 of 51st Avenue, just north of Interstate 10, will leave the light on for you if you pay $850 bucks a night.



A room at the Best Western Hotel off Interstate 17 near Castles and Coasters will set you back nearly $1,150 a night.



A three-night stay during Super Bowl Weekend at a Holiday Inn Express would require you to fork over $5,640 for the weekend for an average of $1,614 per night.

Or... for the cost of one pre-Super Bowl night at the Holiday Inn Express

On a normal night, you could have a one-night stay at the 5-diamond Phoenician ($799 w/ resort fees) resort, play a round of golf ($229) on the property, follow it up with a $215 massage, and for dinner have a $150 bottle of wine, a salad ($16), a side ($12), and a Wagyu Tomahawk steak ($155). What is the total for your day of luxury? $1,576.

“Five hundred percent, a 1,000% premium, we’ve seen people pay before.” Steve Schwab, CEO of Casago, said. Casago is a vacation rental management company. The reason prices can jump so much is because of what is known as dynamic pricing.

Currently, Ticketmaster is getting some flack on Capitol Hill for its use in selling tickets.

Simply put, dynamic pricing tries to find the optimum price to meet demand using algorithms and experts.

"It’s a teeter-totter between occupancy and price," Schwab said. “And the type of people coming in for these events, they are high-end people, they have the income to spend money.”

The thing many hotels have hotels have is a location near the Super Bowl or Super Bowl events. “So being close to the action, being close to the downtown, has a value to being here,” Schwab said

To find a better deal, you are going to need to drive. For example, there is a Holiday Inn south of the 202 that has rooms for under $400 a night. However, you will have more than a 40-minute drive to the stadium.

According to a recent search on Expedia, many of the closest rooms with prices under $100 on Super Bowl Weekend are in Globe.

Will prices go higher?

There is a chance demand could go up depending on the final matchup. Schwab believes the most expensive matchup would be between the San Fransico 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

