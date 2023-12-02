No ticket to the Super Bowl? Follow 12News along outside and inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz — It's the biggest game of the year and the hottest ticket in town. But if you, like many others, weren't able to score a ticket to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, fear not -- 12News has you covered.

Whether it's the action on the field between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs or the festivities taking place outside the stadium, 12News will have all the latest as The Valley plays host to "The Big Game." Keep it locked here for the latest updates from the 12News team and scroll down below for some of the best of our coverage throughout the week.