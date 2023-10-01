Hundreds of volunteer opportunities for the Super Bowl Experience in Downtown Phoenix

The Super Bowl is here, and the activities will be across the Valley. The City of Phoenix offers hundreds of opportunities to volunteer.

PHOENIX — The Super Bowl XVII will take place in Arizona in 2023 and if you are excited and would like to be part of the big event as a volunteer, Phoenix offers that opportunity. It’s also a chance to make it the “Greenest Super Bowl” so far.

The City of Phoenix is looking for 400 volunteers to participate in events downtown from February 4-12.

The Zero Waste program in place in Phoenix will be implemented to the big game events with the purpose to make this the “Greenest Super Bowl” yet. The goal is to keep 92% of the waste from the landfill, according to the City’s press release.

“With 2,000 tons of waste expected to come from Super Bowl events, we need Zero Waste Ambassadors to help make sure food waste gets composted and recyclables get recycled,” said Zero Waste Coordinator Alexis Yaple. “They will be the first line of defense, so to speak, as they prevent as much waste as possible from going to the landfill.”

The volunteers will be the Zero Waste Ambassadors who will be stationed nearby trash and recycle containers in the downtown area in Phoenix and their duties will include:

Educating attendees about what is recyclable and compostable

Ensuring attendees place items in the correct container

Monitoring containers and reporting fill levels to Public Works staff

Reporting littering or other issues to Public Works staff

Conducting any other pertinent duties to ensure the event reaches its zero waste goal