Bomb sniffing dogs need breaks, too. Watch Archie play with his red ball in downtown Phoenix

Archie, who usually works at San Francisco International Airport, is in town to help keep Phoenix safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — On a sunny street in downtown Phoenix on Super Bowl weekend, a squeaking sound made its way through a maze of pedestrians and "road closed' signs.

It was Archie and his bright red ball.

"Such a good boy," Archie's handler said. She's with the Department of Homeland Security.

Archie was taking a break from his Super Bowl duties, and his reward was his favorite red ball.

"We work together at San Francisco International Airport," Archie's handler said since the 6-year-old German shorthaired pointer was too busy for an interview.

The two are part of the security in downtown Phoenix, near Second and Van Buren streets.

"Little play time, giving him a break," Archie's handler said."

12News SBHQ

12News is your home for all things Super Bowl LVII!

The Valley is expected to draw thousands of people to the Big Game – along with the many events and local attractions State 48 has to offer.

In Phoenix, several events are planned including the Super Bowl Experience where families can enjoy free entertainment and the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Scottsdale will be home to the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the Tailgate Time Machine block party.

In Tempe, the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10 will feature a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.

Meanwhile, Glendale will host the Super Bowl itself, and city officials told 12News Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it

Visitors can expect roadway and parking improvements, top-of-the-line security, and a newly expanded entertainment district ahead – a project that's been years in the making.

No ticket for game day? No problem. Here’s where you can watch the Super Bowl.

The Grand Canyon State is home to some beautiful scenery and spectacular weather, both of which make for great golfing and hiking. The 12News digital team has guides to help make your Valley experience GREAT.

Looking for a more low-key Super Bowl weekend? Here’s an introvert’s guide to avoiding crowds on Super Bowl weekend.

And here are five interesting places in the metro Phoenix area that every out-of-towner should try to visit before departing after the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII