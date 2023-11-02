x
Bomb sniffing dogs need breaks, too. Watch Archie play with his red ball in downtown Phoenix

Archie, who usually works at San Francisco International Airport, is in town to help keep Phoenix safe.

PHOENIX — On a sunny street in downtown Phoenix on Super Bowl weekend, a squeaking sound made its way through a maze of pedestrians and "road closed' signs. 

It was Archie and his bright red ball. 

"Such a good boy," Archie's handler said. She's with the Department of Homeland Security.

Archie was taking a break from his Super Bowl duties, and his reward was his favorite red ball. 

Credit: Dacia Johnson/KPNX
Archie the bomb dog takes a break from his Super Bowl duties in downtown Phoenix on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

"We work together at San Francisco International Airport," Archie's handler said since the 6-year-old German shorthaired pointer was too busy for an interview. 

The two are part of the security in downtown Phoenix, near Second and Van Buren streets. 

"Little play time, giving him a break," Archie's handler said."

Credit: Dacia Johnson/KPNX
Archie the bomb dog takes a break from his Super Bowl duties in downtown Phoenix on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

