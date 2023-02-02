Glendale is hosting the Super Bowl. Here are 4 things you probably didn't know about the city

There's much more to the City of Glendale than just football or State Farm Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale is not just home to this year's Super Bowl. It is Arizona's sixth-largest city and has existed since before the state achieved statehood in 1912.

Here are some interesting historical facts about the city to share with friends before Sunday's big game:

Who founded Glendale?

William J. Murphy came to Arizona in the 1880s to build a railroad and ended up founding a new town. In 1891, the "colony of Glendale" was established and advertised as a peaceful community for farmers looking to make a fresh start, according to the Glendale Historical Society.

But the community's early settlers had to contend with a drought that lasted three years. By 1910, the Town of Glendale was officially incorporated with a population of about 1,000 people. The city's population is now more than 240,000 residents.

Why is Grand Avenue diagonal?

One of Glendale's most striking features is the diagonal road running through the heart of the city.

Founder William Murphy is credited with initiating Grand Avenue's design, which was planned as a gateway between Phoenix and the northwest Valley, according to the Arizona Republic.

Railroad tracks were later laid parallel to Grand Avenue, likely making it difficult for developers to change the route's unusual diagonal shape.

Starting at a five-point intersection in downtown Phoenix, Grand Avenue moves at a slanted 45-degree angle toward Glendale and Peoria. The road is a notable departure from the grid patterns that define most of the Valley's roads.

Why so many peacocks?

Anyone who's been to Glendale's Sahuaro Ranch Rose Garden has likely come across a peacock roaming around the grounds.

Though not native to the Sonoran Desert, peacocks were raised by some of Glendale's earliest residents.

After Richard and Charlotte "Lottie" Smith bought Sahuaro Ranch in 1927, the couple bought a couple of peacocks at the 1933 Chicago World's Fair.

Peacocks have since taken up residency at Sahuaro Ranch and become a familiar fixture for Glendale residents.

What was the 'Sugar City'?

One of the first major industries that attempted to grow in Glendale was sugar.

The Beet Sugar Factory was built in 1906 near 52nd and Glendale avenues. Though there was much hype and expectation surrounding the sugar industry, the factory didn't stay in production for long.

The factory's building was owned by several different sugar companies until 1935.

"Even though the beet sugar factory was a failure, the boost it gave to the small community of Glendale was significant," historian Kathleen Noon wrote in a research paper.

A portion of the building was later used to produce Squirt soda from the 1930s to the 1980s.

A distillery opened in the factory in the 2010s after the historic building sat empty for decades.

SUPER BOWL LVII

Get the latest information on Super Bowl LVII on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!