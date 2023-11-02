Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley says he's betting $100,000 on Eagles to win Super Bowl

PHOENIX — Whether it be at the casino or on the golf course, Charles Barkley has never been shy to make a wager.
And while the Basketball Hall of Famer has become one of Arizona's favorite sons, he's also never forgotten his Philadelphia roots.
So when it comes to Super Bowl LVII, which will be played at Glendale's State Farm Stadium on Sunday, perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that the "Round Mound of Rebound" isn't just picking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, but he's also putting his money where his mouth is. Appearing on "The Steam Room" with his fellow "Inside the NBA" co-host Ernie Johnson, Barkley discussed the sizable bet he'll be making on the Eagles to be victorious in Arizona.
"Me and 12 of my friends go to Vegas every year for the Super Bowl," Barkley said. "I'll probably bet a hundred grand on the game. Go Eagles. E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!"
That Barkley would be backing the Eagles doesn't come as a surprise, as the 11-time All-Star spent the first eight seasons of his 16-year NBA career as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, before being traded to the Phoenix Suns ahead of the 1992-93 season. If victorious, this also wouldn't be the first time that "Sir Charles" has won money betting on the Eagles, as he placed a successful wager on Philadelphia to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018.