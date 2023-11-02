Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley says he's betting $100,000 on Eagles to win Super Bowl

Appearing on "The Steam Room," Charles Barkley said he's taking the Eagles to win the Super Bowl. And he's putting his money where his mouth is.

PHOENIX — Whether it be at the casino or on the golf course, Charles Barkley has never been shy to make a wager.

And while the Basketball Hall of Famer has become one of Arizona's favorite sons, he's also never forgotten his Philadelphia roots.

So when it comes to Super Bowl LVII, which will be played at Glendale's State Farm Stadium on Sunday, perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that the "Round Mound of Rebound" isn't just picking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, but he's also putting his money where his mouth is. Appearing on "The Steam Room" with his fellow "Inside the NBA" co-host Ernie Johnson, Barkley discussed the sizable bet he'll be making on the Eagles to be victorious in Arizona.

"Me and 12 of my friends go to Vegas every year for the Super Bowl," Barkley said. "I'll probably bet a hundred grand on the game. Go Eagles. E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!"

