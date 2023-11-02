Phoenix firefighters bump into Peyton Manning

Peyton was not the only Manning the Phoenix Fire Department reported bumping into before Sunday's Super Bowl.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix's firefighters are getting the chance to meet some notable visitors to the Valley as they patrol downtown Phoenix before Sunday's Super Bowl.

The Phoenix Fire Department posted some photos Saturday afternoon of the agency's firefighters meeting with former NFL quarterback star Peyton Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Local firefighters additionally got to snap a photo with Eli Manning, another Super Bowl champion and member of the Manning clan. Even country music star Lee Brice took a moment to pose with the Phoenix firefighters while performing at Hance Park on Friday during the Super Bowl festivities.

If meeting celebrities is part of the job description of being a firefighter, then Phoenix FD will surely not have a problem finding applicants.

It’s super Saturday in #DowntownPHX and #PHXFire is keeping everybody safe!



Bonus: Celeb sightings 👀 Firefighters ran into Peyton Manning, Lee Brice, and Eli Manning ahead of #SBLVII. If you see us, please say hi! 👋 #PreventHarm #Survive #BeNice pic.twitter.com/QPVM8kB9y7 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) February 12, 2023

SUPER BOWL LVII

12News SBHQ

12News is your home for all things Super Bowl LVII!

The Valley is expected to draw thousands of people to the Big Game – along with the many events and local attractions State 48 has to offer.

In Phoenix, several events are planned including the Super Bowl Experience where families can enjoy free entertainment and the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Scottsdale will be home to the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the Tailgate Time Machine block party.

In Tempe, the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10 will feature a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.

Meanwhile, Glendale will host the Super Bowl itself, and city officials told 12News Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it

Visitors can expect roadway and parking improvements, top-of-the-line security, and a newly expanded entertainment district ahead – a project that's been years in the making.