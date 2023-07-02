Philadelphia Eagles kick off Super Bowl week with Opening Night

Sights and sounds from the Eagles’ portion of media day in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — The Philadelphia Eagles in their fans have landed in the Valley! Head Coach Nick Sirianni said if his team wins on Sunday don't expect him to be celebrating Philly style.

“Am I going to be climbing the damn poles? Probably not,” Sirianni said on Opening Night. “I would not be climbing the poles if we win. I'm not going to be climbing the polls, I’ll tell you that.”

Jalen Hurts will be part of history next Sunday as this is the first Super Bowl featuring two Black starting quarterbacks. Hurts said being a coach's kid in Texas prepared him for this moment.

“Being alongside my dad, seeing how he was a leader… Being a ball boy on those sidelines throughout my childhood, I think that’s allowed (me) to be where I am,” Hurts said. “Texas is the quarterback powerhouse and I think football in Texas is so special… I think we do a really good job developing that talent.”

You never know who you'll run into on Opening Night as media from all over the world descend upon the Super Bowl festivities. Some of the celebrity sightings at Footprint Center included former NFL player turns social media sensation Spice Adams and former ESPN personality Kenny Mayne. Both picked the Eagles to fly home with the Lombardi Trophy.

