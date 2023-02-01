Cost of a beer? Size of the giant Vince Lombardi trophy? Super Bowl LVII by the numbers

From the price of a hot dog (which is expected to cost more this Super Bowl) to the time it takes to move turf onto the field, here are the numbers behind SBLVII.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It's Feb. 1, which means Super Bowl LVII is 11 days away.

And since we're talking about numbers, let's keep to that theme.

Welcome to Super Bowl LVII by the numbers.

Money

$18,098

The lowest average cost for two adults to attend Super Bowl LVII, including tickets, airfare, lodging, parking and/or ride service, two hotdogs, and two beers, according to Bookies.com.

$27,500

The top price for a resale ticket to the 2023 Super Bowl to date.

$7,040

The price of a last-row ticket for the Super Bowl to date

$1,350

The cheapest round-trip airline ticket from Kansas City to Phoenix for a Friday-to-Monday excursion.

$731

The cost of a round-trip airline ticket from Philadelphia to Phoenix for a Friday-to-Monday excursion.

$100

The price for parking at the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday is as low as $100 for “Tier 2” spots.

$17.50

The price of one Bud Light at the Super Bowl is likely to run about $17.50.

$12.75

The expected price of a hot dog at Super Bowl LVII, according to Bookies.com. A hot dog at last year’s Super Bowl went for $12. Expect a higher price due to inflation and the NFL’s knowledge that people will pay more.

Media

5,000

The number of out-of-town media expected to arrive in Phoenix for Super Bowl week,

170+

The number of countries where the Super Bowl will be broadcast.

100

The number of stations broadcasting live from the Phoenix Convention Center during Super Bowl week.

State Farm Stadium

2006

Year State Farm Stadium opened.

63,400

The number of seats with unobstructed views at State Farm Stadium.

73,000

The number of seats State Farm Stadium can expand to for mega-events.

88

Number of lofts at State Farm Stadium

7,505

Number of club seats at State Farm Stadium

1.7 million

The square feet of space at State Farm Stadium

40

The number of inches deep the tray holding the natural grass is on the playing field at State Farm Stadium.

70

The number of minutes it takes to move the turf into the field at the push of a button.

Events

30+

The number of events planned for Super Bowl week.

16

The height in feet of the life-sized Vince Lombardi trophy at the Super Bowl Experience at Hence Park.

44

The height in feet of the LED Saguaro Cactus at the Super Bowl Experience at Hence Park.

🌵 𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄: We unveiled our Super Saguaro in @downtownphoenix tonight! But we need help naming it.



$20

The cost of a ticket to get into the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center – dubbed the "NFL theme park."

$875

The cost of a ticket to the all-inclusive Bobbly Flay tailgate party on Super Bowl Sunday. The Players Tailgate is a 2,000-person event benefitting Operation BBQ Relief with top-ranked chefs, celebrities and pro athletes all celebrating the Big Game Weekend in Glendale.

Ya'll have been waiting for it and it's finally here! We are excited to announce that the amazing @bflay as our Host Chef for the 2023 Player's Tailgate coming to Arizona on Super Bowl Sunday.



