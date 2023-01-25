Feeling creative? Super Bowl committee needs your help naming Super Saguaro

Fans are being given the opportunity to name the Super Saguaro, a uniquely Arizona mascot for the big game.

PHOENIX — You can leave your mark on Super Bowl LVII thanks to a contest from the Arizona Super Bowl Committee.

Fans are being given the opportunity to name the Super Saguaro, a uniquely Arizona mascot for the big game.

The giant cactus was unveiled on Wednesday and is set up at Hance Park. Local artist Mike Murray designed it.

The Super Saguaro stands 40 feet tall and has a 29-foot wingspan. It is illuminated with led lights.

Atop the nearly 40,000-pound cactus is a DJ’s booth.

President and CEO of the AZ Super Bowl Committee Jay Parry said the cactus was built in Arizona and took around 2,000 hours to design and construct.

Parry said the reason for choosing a saguaro cactus to represent the festivities for the big game was it really is something that symbolizes the state of Arizona.

“It’s unique to Arizona; it’s the largest cactus in the United States,” said Parry.

Super Saguaro features a digital ticker that will scroll educational information about the Arizona desert landscape.

The committee is asking the public to come up with names for the Super Saguaro.

Everyone is invited to go to the AZ Super Bowl Committee’s social media pages, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, to submit their ideas for what to call the giant cactus.

“We’re looking for all of the public’s ideas to name our Super Saguaro and so go to @AZSuperBowl and give us your ideas for that,” said Parry.

You could win a prize package including VIP tickets to Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at Hance Park.

🌵 𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄: We unveiled our Super Saguaro in @downtownphoenix tonight! But we need help naming it.



Reply and suggest a name for the 44’ cactus for a chance to win a prize pack including VIP tix to @SuperBowl Experience presented by @Lowes at @hancepark! #SB57 #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/G0eI45yPoQ — AZSuperBowl (@AZSuperBowl) January 26, 2023

