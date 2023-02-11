Here are what types of Super Bowl foods Arizonans are searching for online

With Super Bowl LVII just a day away, people are scrambling to get their big game spread ready. Here's the most popular dishes searched for in Arizona.

ARIZONA, USA — It's down to the home stretch for gameday preparation with Super Bowl LVII just a day away.

If you still have some holes in your Super Bowl spread or even if you haven't decided on a single thing on the menu, we've got you covered. Or, should we say that everyone else has you covered.

We took a look at Google Trends over the past week and compiled a list of the most searched for Super Bowl foods in Arizona.

Here's what we found to be the ten most popular Super Bowl dishes people were searching for over the last week:

Buffalo chicken dip

Chile con queso

Ham and cheese sliders

Spinach artichoke dip

Potato skins

Chicken wings

Pigs in a blanket

Jalapeño poppers

7 layer dip

Sliders

Dips are definitely the most popular and among them, buffalo chicken dip and chile con queso get people's mouths watering the most.

And if those food ideas don't tickle your taste buds, you can check out some of these regional favorites from Kansas City and Philadelphia.

