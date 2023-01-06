Tarmacs, turf and touchdowns! More private jets expected for Super Bowl

Some tourists are taking private jets into the Valley, and the Scottsdale Airpark is ready for the rise in activity next month.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Fans will be flooding into town in February for Super Bowl LV11, but not all the visitors will be cruising through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

In 2021, the airport reported roughly 164,051 takeoffs and landings, which made Scottsdale one of the busiest corporate jet facilities in the state.

Aviation Director Gary Mascaro said when they have so much activity they look to other regional airports to help with the overflow to ensure everyone is accommodated.

"We are so excited to have it here in Arizona. Scottsdale Airport is ready to go, I think our traffic will be double, and I'm very confident that we're going to be so full that they're going to have to go to other airports," he explained.

Mascaro added there are likely to be more than 1,000 operations or "flights" a day during that week.

Arizona hosted the Super Bowl back in 2015. State 48 is ready for takeoff, and all the agencies involved in the aviation aspect are ready to do it again.

"It's like luxury at its finest. It's like being in a mini home while you travel. The comfort, the cushions, the level of service, everything is just extreme. My team at the aviation department is amazing, our folks at the other airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor, and TSA believe it or not, and of course Scottsdale police and fire."

While we don't know who will compete in Super Bowl LV11 just yet we do know the Valley is ready for the party, complete with the NFL experience, concerts, and the game in Glendale itself.

