More flights added to Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl

American Airlines is adding more flights from Kansas City to Phoenix in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs will have more flight options to choose from if they're thinking of flying into Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport for Super Bowl LVII.

American Airlines announced Monday it was adding six flights between Kansas City and Phoenix in the three days leading up to the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12. The airline has also added two more returning flights each on Feb. 13 and 14.

In total, AA has added more than 100 flights from various U.S. cities to accommodate the travelers coming to Arizona for the Super Bowl.

“The American Airlines team here at Phoenix Sky Harbor is excited to offer these additional flights and welcome sports fans from across the country,” said Sophia Philis-Ortiz, the airline's managing director of Phoenix Hub Operations, in a previous statement.

SUPER BOWL LVII

Get the latest information on Super Bowl LVII on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.