Phoenix Police and Fire showcase Super Bowl safety preparations

Super Bowl LVII promises to be one of the biggest events in the Valley. Here's what's being done to keep you safe.

PHOENIX — Valley law enforcement is breaking down what's being done to keep the public safe during Super Bowl LVII. A joint effort from the Phoenix Police Department and the Phoenix Fire Department has been in the making for years.

>> SBHQ: Check out the 12News Super Bowl guide  

Glendale authorities will be making use of a 'real-time crime center' as well as drone technology and new apps to keep an eye on the event and make sure that problems are addressed before they can happen.

   

