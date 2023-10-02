Say Cheese! | Kansas City Chiefs share official Super Bowl team photo

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs went straight to social media to show off their official Super Bowl team photo Saturday.

PHOENIX — It is less than 24 hours before the Kansas City Chiefs take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Coaches and players alike will tell you that it takes something special to make it this far into the season.

The Kansas City Chiefs decided to share that something special this afternoon when they shared their official Super Bowl team photo with the caption "FAMILY."

They also shared some position photos with players and coaching staff.

It's a brotherhood.



(p.s. how did @notyourjody sneak into the RB pic 😂) pic.twitter.com/zqkjwSJCNW — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 11, 2023

Regardless of who you are rooting for, it takes a lot to make it to the Super Bowl and you can tell by these pictures that these guys are proud of it.

