Barbecue or cheesesteak? Whatever team you root for, Arizona has your Super Bowl eats

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Fans from Kansas City and Philadelphia will be flocking to Arizona in less than two weeks to see the Chiefs and Eagles face off in Suber Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

Cheering on your favorite team requires a full stomach. Thankfully, visitors can find their favorite foods at multiple restaurants across the Valley of the Sun, no matter whether they prefer Kansas City barbecue or Philly cheesesteaks.

12News compiled the Valley's favorite spots for both foods from Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Foursquare. Here are the best spots for both foods, according to the people who live here.

Chiefs fan? Here are the Valley's 4 best barbecue spots:

Little Miss BBQ is by far the favorite barbecue spot in the Valley, shown by having the top spot on Yelp's, Tripadvisor's and Foursquare's lists for best barbecue restaurants in the Valley.

Bobby Q was a close runner-up, having either second or third place on each list. Pork on a Fork and Naked BBQ were neck and neck, both achieving different ranks on each of the lists, but each time being included nonetheless.

Eagles fan? Here are the Valley's 4 best Philly cheesesteak spots:

Opinions on the Valley's best cheesesteak spot were much more divisive than barbecue reviewers.

Corleone's appeared in the top spot on Foursquare and the third spot on Yelp. Uncle Sam saw comparable success among customers, earning the second spot on Tripadvisor and the third spot on Foursquare.

Best of Philly got the fourth spot on both Yelp and Tripadvisor, along with a glowing review from a Philadelphia native in the Phoenix New Times. Meanwhile, a Yelp cult following of more than 200 customers got Phila Deli on the site list's top spot, but it failed to appear on either of the others.

