Jimmy Eat World will headline Super Bowl weekend festival

Jimmy Eat World, the rock band that originally formed in Mesa, will be performing at the Super Bowl Experience festival on Feb. 9-10.

PHOENIX — The Arizona-born rock band Jimmy Eat World will headline the upcoming Super Bowl Experience festival at Phoenix's Hance Park.

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee has announced the band and country singer Lee Brice as the two headlining acts for the free outdoor festival that will take place on Feb. 9 and 10.

“Jimmy Eat World and Lee Brice bring showstopping performances and will create the ultimate party atmosphere in the heart of downtown Phoenix," said Jay Parry, president and chief executive officer of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee.

Formed in Mesa three decades ago, Jimmy Eat World achieved huge commercial success following the release of the band's 2001 album "Bleed American."

Viewing space for the Super Bowl Experience concerts is determined on a first-come, first-served basis. More information can be found here.

