Hosting tips ahead of your Super Bowl party

Caterers are offering their tips to make your Super Bowl party great.

Catering Pros are giving 12News an inside look at easy ways to prepare for a full house if you're planning on hosting fans this Super Bowl Sunday. Many Valley hotspots including "Miracle Mile Deli" are handling catering orders and helping the Valley get organized ahead of kickoff.

Josh Garcia said the first thing is to make everything is "grab and go." This way you can score with your guests by serving up small portions.

"You've got multiple scenarios, like standing room only, people are schmoozing, talking, walking around not really seated at a table for very long, so the thing is to make sure everything is in small quantities," Garcia said.

It's as simple as "roughing up the pecan pie" and "passing" on large plates.

"We went to Party City and got these little grab and go containers, you can fit a sandwich or a nice bag of chips, even your beverage in there."

This way, there's "no penalty" on food waste.

"You want to eliminate waste. Take these bigger sandwiches and cut them in half and utilize more of them, so people can enjoy more flavors, more textures and other food you have in your spread."

Plus, guests can graze without taking a timeout.

"Get some frilly toothpicks for your fruit kabobs again, a nice grab and go scenario for your guests."

Dodge a "false start" by beginning with smaller trays and replenish as needed and "go green" with a pinch of parsley.

"Grab it at the store, it's like .99 cents and just toss it into your trays in different places to give it some more fun and color."

Regardless of your home, condo or apartment, you can maximize your hosting space with those simple steps.