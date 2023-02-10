It isn't the biggest game of the year without the most iconic blimp in the country. The Goodyear Blimp has officially arrived in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — The most iconic airship in the country has officially arrived at the Super Bowl.

The Goodyear Blimp tweeted a picture as it cruised over State Farm Stadium in Glendale just a few hours ago.

The famous blimp is one of three different blimps in the Goodyear fleet.

The blimp will make its way around the city now through Super Bowl Sunday.

If it’s a big game, the Goodyear Blimp is there. #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/rsgdQkoVOE — Goodyear Blimp (@GoodyearBlimp) February 10, 2023

People have been documenting the blimp's trip to the Super Bowl over the last few days.

Don't worry, it's just the Goodyear blimp going to the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/SXeDFYtb3A — Faith M. Jackson-💙Official (@kissedbythesun) February 9, 2023

This Twitter user caught it over Coachella Valley on its way to Phoenix yesterday afternoon.

You know the big games getting close when the @GoodyearBlimp is heading your way here they are entering the Coachella Valley heading east towards Phoenix @Chiefs @Eagles #LetsGo 🏈 pic.twitter.com/gyQLiR2dem — Tuco (@mimistheone1000) February 9, 2023

Even the Glendale chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police had to tweet about it when it arrived at the stadium.

You know it's getting real when the @GoodyearBlimp shows up! pic.twitter.com/TFAR7SlCGX — Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 (@GlendaleFOP12) February 10, 2023

Have you seen the Goodyear Blimp over Phoenix? Send us your photos or post them in the comments!

