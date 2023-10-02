Super Bowl Sunday: Traffic will be a mess in Glendale, here's what to know

Glendale road closures, Super Bowl parking options and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It's Super Bowl Sunday in the Valley!

The Big Game kicks off after 4 p.m. in Glendale but the parties get going much earlier.

If you're heading to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, here's what you need to know:

City of Glendale

City of Glendale officials said managing traffic flow will be one of their greatest challenges. They are warning Valley residents to buckle up ahead of the big game.

In an effort to ease congestion during the Super Bowl festivities, public transportation will be emphasized for football fans. Valley Metro will be monitoring traffic flows and said they will add up to 11 more trains when needed, to help with capacity. Valley Metro also plans to bring more buses to Glendale as well.

Glendale officials said there are normally 25,000 parking spaces available around the stadium. On Super Bowl Sunday, there will be 4,408 spots for drivers to use.

Glendale road closures

95th Avenue : Maryland Avenue to Cardinals Drive will be closed 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 17

: Maryland Avenue to Cardinals Drive will be closed 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 17 95th Avenue: The northbound right lanes will be closed from Georgia to Cardinals Way 7 p.m.-8 a.m. through Feb. 12

The northbound right lanes will be closed from Georgia to Cardinals Way 7 p.m.-8 a.m. through Feb. 12 Cardinals Way: 95th avenue to 91st Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. Feb 12- 3 a.m. Feb. 13

95th avenue to 91st Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. Feb 12- 3 a.m. Feb. 13 Montebello Avenue: 91st Avenue to 95th Avenue will only be open to NFL vehicles through 8 a.m. on Feb. 12.

State Farm Stadium parking on Super Bowl Sunday

Parking lots will open at 10:30 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. Tailgating is not allowed in any NFL-managed locations. Parking reservations are only available to Super Bowl LVII ticket holders. Additionally, overnight parking is not available; all vehicles must exit by 4 a.m.

Tier 1 Pricing:

Car or SUV (Standard Size Automobile) $120

Luxury or Sprinter Van $240

Mini Bus $300

Bus and Limousine $360

Tier 2 Pricing: Includes – Blue Lot J, Pink Lot L, Purple Tanger, Purple Lots 4 & 5 (Westgate)

Car or SUV $100

(Across the street from State Farm Stadium)

From the north

Take 1-17 South

Exit 214C to merge onto AZ-101 West

Exit 7B for Glendale Ave.

Turn Left onto Glendale Ave.

Turn Right onto N. 95th Ave.

Turn Right into Tanger Outlet Lots

Follow sign and staff direction

From the south

Take AZ-202 Loop West

Exit 78A to merge onto 1-10 W toward Los Angeles

Take Exit 133B for AZ-101 Loop N

Exit 7B for Glendale Ave.

Turn Right onto Glendale Ave.

Turn Right onto N. 95th Ave.

Turn Right into Tanger Outlet Lots

Follow sign and staff direction

From the east

Take 1-10 West

Take Exit 133B for AZ-101 Loop N

Exit 7B for Glendale Ave.

Turn Right onto Glendale Ave.

Turn Right onto N. 95th Ave.

Turn Right into Tanger Outlet Lots

Follow sign and staff direction

From the west

Take 1-10 West

Take Exit 133B for AZ-101 Loop N

Exit 7B for Glendale Ave.

Turn Right onto Glendale Ave.

Turn Right onto N. 95th Ave.

Turn Right into Tanger Outlet Lots

Follow sign and staff direction

From The North

Take 1-17 South

Exit 214C to merge onto AZ-101 West

Exit 7B for Glendale Ave.

Turn Left onto Glendale Ave.

Turn Right onto N. 95th Ave.

Turn Left onto W. Hanna Ln.

Turn Right into All American Way

Turn Right into Purple Lot 4

Follow sign and staff direction

From The South

Take AZ-202 Loop West

Exit 78A to merge onto 1-10 W toward Los Angeles

Take Exit 133B for AZ-101 Loop N

Exit 7B for Glendale Ave.

Turn Right onto Glendale Ave.

Turn Right onto N. 95th Ave.

Turn Left onto W. Hanna Ln.

Turn Right into All American Way

Turn Right into Purple Lot 4

Follow sign and staff direction

From The East

Take 1-10 West

Take Exit 133B for AZ-101 Loop N

Exit 7B for Glendale Ave.

Turn Right onto Glendale Ave.

Turn Right onto N. 95th Ave.

Turn Left onto W. Hanna Ln.

Turn Right into All American Way

Turn Right into Purple Lot 4

Follow sign and staff direction

From The West

Take 1-10 West

Take Exit 133B for AZ-101 Loop N

Exit 7B for Glendale Ave.

Turn Right onto Glendale Ave.

Turn Right onto N. 95th Ave.

Turn Left onto W. Hanna Ln.

Turn Right into All American Way

Turn Right into Purple Lot 4

Follow sign and staff direction

Rideshare, public transportation options

The rideshare and taxi pick up and drop off is located just south of the stadium in the Black Lot. If your group ends up on the north side of the stadium after the game, please view the rideshare app or taxi dispatch to coordinate pick up.

Rally is bus rideshare. Book a seat on a high-end bus from a location near you that’s BYO for a guaranteed easy roundtrip to the game.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News SBHQ

12News is your home for all things Super Bowl LVII!

The Valley is expected to draw thousands of people to the Big Game – along with the many events and local attractions State 48 has to offer.

In Phoenix, several events are planned including the Super Bowl Experience where families can enjoy free entertainment and the Super Bowl Music Fest.

Scottsdale will be home to the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate and the Tailgate Time Machine block party.

In Tempe, the FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 10 will feature a carnival atmosphere with games, music and more.

Meanwhile, Glendale will host the Super Bowl itself, and city officials told 12News Glendale has had the explosive growth it needs to match it

Visitors can expect roadway and parking improvements, top-of-the-line security, and a newly expanded entertainment district ahead – a project that's been years in the making.

No ticket for game day? No problem. Here’s where you can watch the Super Bowl.

The Grand Canyon State is home to some beautiful scenery and spectacular weather, both of which make for great golfing and hiking. The 12News digital team has guides to help make your Valley experience GREAT.

Looking for a more low-key Super Bowl weekend? Here’s an introvert’s guide to avoiding crowds on Super Bowl weekend.

And here are five interesting places in the metro Phoenix area that every out-of-towner should try to visit before departing after the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII

Get all the latest news and updates about what is going on around the Valley for Super Bowl LVII.