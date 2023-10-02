Friends who have been to every Super Bowl plan to be in Glendale this Sunday

Known as the "Never Miss a Super Bowl Club," the trio of three men are expected to be in Glendale for Super Bowl LVII.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A club of three friends who have attended every Super Bowl match since the first championship game in 1967 plans to continue the tradition in Glendale this Sunday, according to the NFL.

Don Crisman, Tom Henschel, and Gregory Eaton -- known as the "Never Miss a Super Bowl Club" -- are expecting to be in Arizona for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL tweeted Friday that the trio plan to attend the upcoming Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

News outlets reported last year that Super Bowl 56 might have been the club's last trip together since all the men are in their 80s and one of them has been struggling with health concerns.

Two of the club's members first met at the 1983 Super Bowl and realized they had each attended every game. The trio's third member connected with the others in the 2010s.

Don Crisman, Tom Henschel and Gregory Eaton will attend their 57th on Sunday 🐐🐐🐐 #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/Gif9BezFCi — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

