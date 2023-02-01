FAA designates 'No Drone Zone' over most of Phoenix Metro for Super Bowl LVII

The FAA marked State Farm Stadium as off-limits for drone pilots during Super Bowl LVII.

PHOENIX — If you were hoping to use a drone to get a bird's eye view of Super Bowl LVII, sorry, but it's not happening. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has declared State Farm Stadium a 'No Drone Zone' during the Big Game.

Restrictions start as early as Feb. 9 and will run through game day on Sunday, Feb. 12. Be aware that restrictions on Super Bowl Sunday will expand to cover all of Glendale and most of Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

Drone operators who fly in the restricted area without permission could face drone confiscation, fines more than $30,000, and potential criminal charges, the FAA said.

Here's when and where you can't fly:

Starting Feb. 9

Restrictions for downtown Phoenix will be between McDowell Road, W. Lincoln Street, North 9th Street, and North 9th Avenue.

Restrictions will be up to an altitude of 1,000 feet.

Restrictions will be in place from Feb. 6 to 12 between 6 a.m. and midnight daily.

Starting Feb. 12, Game Day

11 a.m. - Restrictions will be all areas within a two-nautical-mile radius of State Farm Stadium up to 2,000 feet in altitude.

of State Farm Stadium up to 2,000 feet in altitude. 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. - Restrictions will expand to all areas within a 30-nautical-mile radius of State Farm Stadium up to 18,000 feet in altitude.

That game day restriction will include all of Glendale and most of Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

Be aware that this Temporary Flight Restriction also limits gliders, flight training, and more in the area.

For more information on the FAA's plans for Super Bowl LVII, click here.

