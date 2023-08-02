Everything you need to know about the Super Bowl LVII flyover

The Navy will be celebrating 50 years of women in naval aviation with all-female crews.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Super Bowl flyover is always, always loud. And it's always pretty impressive since it combines fast, loud things the taxpayers have paid for.

What the flyover sometimes lacks is greater meaning. The demonstration at Super Bowl LVII has meaning. Several meanings, in fact. The Navy will be showing its three current combat aircraft. And they'll be staffed by all-female crews, celebrating 50 years of women in Naval aviation.

Here's what you need to know:

What kind of planes will be in the flyover?

The F/A-18F -- Officially known as the Super Hornet but more affectionately known as "The Rhino" because of the sturdy way it's built and for a rhino-horn-looking thing on the plane's nose.

The Boeing F/A-18F is the two-seat version of the Navy's most-used fighter and attack aircraft. The pilot sits in the front seat and the Weapons Systems Officer -- abbreviated as WSO and pronounced "Wizzo" -- sits in the rear.

Fun fact: The two-seat version is sometimes referred to as "the family model" because of the two seats.

Where have I seen this before? The movie Top Gun: Maverick was filled with them.

The F-35C Lightning II -- Built by Lockheed Martin, the F-35C is the Navy's version of a plane in use by the Air Force and Marines, as well. The F-35C is made to be stealthy and to integrate sensors from other aircraft to create better awareness for the pilot.

The Navy's version has a larger wing than the other two versions to create more lift and has a sturdier landing gear to withstand thudding onto aircraft carriers. It carries only a single person -- the pilot. The F-35 program is also one of the most controversial programs in Navy history because of cost overruns and early production difficulties.

Fun fact: The high-tech helmet worn by F-35 pilots costs about $400,000.

Where have I seen this before: The movie The Avengers, the opening sequence of Top Gun: Maverick. But you've seen F-35Bs -- the Air Force version of the plane -- if you've been around Luke Air Force Base.

The EA-18G Growler -- Another Boeing product, the Growler is designed to jam radars and other communications. They have been used to detonate IEDs in Iraq, too.

The plane is basically a flying electronics platform that escorts other planes into contested air space and helps find, jam and destroy surface-to-air missiles. It's built on the same frame as the Rhino and always has a two-person crew -- the pilot and and Electronic Warfare Officer, the EWO (pronounced ee-WOE).

Fun fact: The predecessor to the Growler was called the Prowler.

Where have I seen it before? You probably haven't. The Growler has managed to not be included in most any film or TV show, much to the consternation of Growler aircrew.

Who is flying the planes in the flyover?

The Navy is celebrating 50 years of women flying for it, so, at this time, it's an all-female flyover.

Here's who is scheduled to be overhead:

Flying in the Super Hornets

Lt. Arielle Ash, Abilene, Texas, Texas Tech, representing VFA-122, the "Flying Eagles,"

Lt. Saree Moreno, Tampa, Flordia, U.S. Naval Academy, representing VFA-122, the "Flying Eagles"

Lt. Naomi Ngalle, Springfield, Virginia, U.S. Naval Academy, representing VFA-2, the "Bounty Hunters"

Lt. Caitie Perkowski, Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S. Naval Academy, representing VFA-192, the "World Famous Golden Dragons"

Flying the Growler

Lt. Peggy Dente, North Salem, New York, University of Southern California, representing VAQ-129, the "Vikings"

Lt. Lyndsay Evans, Palmdale, California, University of Southern California, representing the Navy's Electronic Attack Warfare School

Flying the Lightning

Lt. Suzelle Thomas, Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. Naval Academy, representing VFA-97, the "Warhawks"

How does the flyover work?

The planes will take off from Luke Air Force Base before game time. Then they wait to get called in. Often, they'll loiter in an area just west of Luke. Another pilot will be down on the field, coordinating with the producers of the on-field activity. He or she will radio the flyover planes to begin the flyover. They'll speed up or slow down as needed to pass over the stadium's rim as the National Anthem is ending.