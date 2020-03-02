MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes is currently in Miami. But next, the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback is going to Disney World.

On Sunday, Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LIV following the Chiefs' 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. The 24-year-old signal-caller completed 26 of his 42 pass attempts for 286 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, adding another 29 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's come-from-behind victory.

Despite entering the fourth quarter trailing the 49ers by 10 points, Mahomes led Kansas City on a thrilling comeback that included a 44-yard pass to Tyreek Hill on 3rd and 15 and a 38-yard gain to Sammy Watkins on separate drives. Both of Mahomes' touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter, including a game-winning 5-yard swing pass to running back Damien Williams.

Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

AP

At 24-years-old, Mahomes becomes the second-youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl and the youngest player to ever win a Super Bowl and also a an NFL AP MVP award. Mahomes was named the MVP of the NFL's 2018 season.

The Chiefs' victory over the 49ers marks their second Super Bowl title in franchise history and first since Super Bowl IV in 1970. Kansas City head coach Andry Reid had entered Sunday's Super Bowl as the longest-tenured head coach to never win an NFL title -- a status he no longer lays claim to.

RELATED: Chiefs are Super Bowl 54 champions after another big comeback

RELATED: Watch: Glenville’s Frank Clark gets key fourth down sack for Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

RELATED: Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers 31-20

RELATED: Watch: Patrick Mahomes finds Damien Williams for game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LIV