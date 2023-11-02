Stars in AZ: Celebrity sightings over Super Bowl weekend

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Many artists, actors and athletes have been spotted in Arizona over Super Bowl weekend.
Here’s a look at the star sightings:
12News' Lina Washington already spotted Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl halftime performance!
Job B. saw Comedy Central's Rob Riggle!
This fan saw football legend Peyton Manning!
These girls had the pleasure of meeting former Chief's running back Christian Okoye.
Julian J captured golfer Rory McIlroy out and about!
Sal DiGuardia caught up with football legend Jim McMahon.
Phoenix firefighters met a few celebrities while out on the town.
Adam Schupak had the honor of catching up with WNBA superstar Brittney Griner.
Even Paris Hilton (maybe?) was spotted
